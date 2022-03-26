Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hawks
Klay Thompson had a fantastic game on Friday evening, but the Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks.
Klay Thompson exploded for 37 points on 54% shooting from the field on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
However, despite the five-time NBA All-Stars incredible performance, the Warriors fell 121-110 to the Hawks.
After the game, Thompson spoke to the media, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 48-26 record in 74 games, but they are also just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
They remain without Steph Curry, who has been out since last week with a foot injury.
