Watch Klay Thompson's Incredible Pass To Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, and during the game Klay Thompson had an incredible pass to Andrew Wiggins.

The highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Thompson led the fast break, and dished out a behind-the-back pass to Wiggins, who scored and drew the foul.

Thompson had been questionable for the game, but was in the starting lineup.

The five-time All-Star had missed over two seasons of action due to injures, before returning back to the team earlier this month.

Right now, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 34-13 record.

They had missed the playoffs in each of the two seasons that Thompson was out.

