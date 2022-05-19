Klay Thomson's Bold Quote About Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson had high praise for Andrew Wiggins after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California.

After the game, Klay Thompson had very high praise for his All-Star teammate Andrew Wiggins.

"That's why he was the No. 1 pick," Thompson said of Wiggins. "You can't teach that athleticism, you can't teach that length, you can't teach his timing. I'm just happy the world is getting to see who he really is, and that's an incredible wing-player and he will be like this for the next ten-years."

Wiggins had spent his entire career with the Minnesota Timberwolves before getting traded to the Warriors during the 2020 season.

He was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he was widely regarded as someone who did not live up to any of his expectations.

However, this year Wiggins made his first All-Star Game (he started), and has helped the Warriors get back to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two seasons.

Wiggins had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in Game 1.

