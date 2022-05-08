What? Watch Klay Thompson's One-Legged Three-Pointer
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night at Chase Center, and during the game Klay Thompson hit an incredible three-pointer.
The five-time NBA All-Star hit the shot off one leg, which was very impressive.
The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 NBA season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Prior to those two seasons without making the playoffs they had won three NBA Championships and made five straight NBA Finals.
Ironically, Thompson had missed the last two seasons due to injuries, so he has still made five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
There is definitely no coincidence that the team is much better when he is on the floor.
As for the Grizzlies, they are a young team but made the playoffs last year, and finished this season with the second best record in the Western Conference.
