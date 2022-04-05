Here's The Awesome Clip Klay Thompson Posted To Instagram On Monday

Skip to main content
Here's The Amazing Clip Klay Thompson Posted To Instagram On Monday

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made a post to his Instagram account on Monday.

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson posted an awesome clip to his Instagram account on Monday, and the post can be seen embedded below.   

The five-time NBA All-Star had missed each of the last two seasons with injuries, and returned to the team's lineup this past January.   

Prior to his injuries they had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals.  

This season, they are 50-29 in the 79 games that they have played, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

