Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Story Before Game 5
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
The 107-97 win tied up the series at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday evening.
On Saturday, Warriors superstar Klay Thompson posted an Instagram story, and the photo is going viral on Twitter.
"The ocean heals the mind, body & soul," Thompson wrote in the post.
The five-time All-Star shooting guard had been out due to injuries for the last two seasons, and in that span the Warriors had missed the playoffs both times.
Prior to that, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.
Therefore, Thompson has essentially play in six straight NBA Finals.
