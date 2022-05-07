Klay Thomson's Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3

Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night in San Francisco, California.

For the game, Klay Thompson is not on the injury report, so he will be in the starting lineup for the Warriors.

Thompson played in Game 2, but he had been on the injury report due to a knee injury.

The series has been phenomenal so far as it is currently tied up at 1-1 after the first two games in Memphis.

The Warriors won the first game even though Draymond Green got ejected in the first half.

The game came down to the buzzer as Ja Morant missed a shot for the win.

In Game 2, the Grizzlies responded with a win and they also had one of their star players (Dillon Brooks) get ejected in the first half.

Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 (for his flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II).

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since 2019, while the Grizzlies made the first-round last season as the eighth seed.

