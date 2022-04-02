Klay Thompson's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Klay Thompson, who has missed two out of the last five games, is not on the injury report for Saturday's game.

The Warriors enter the contest as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball