Klay Thomson's Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Golden State Warriors are in Louisiana to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup.
Thompson is not on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBCS Sports EDGE Basketball.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 52-29 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.
