Klay Thompson's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and they will have one of their best players back in the lineup.

Klay Thompson, who missed Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, is not on the injury report against the Clippers and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game with a 43-22 record in the 65 games that they have played this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak, and have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

