Klay Thompson Reveals What He Needs To Do In Game 2

Klay Thompson's Very Honest Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals
Klay Thompson met with the media on Saturday afternoon, and the Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
The Golden State Warriros lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108 to fall into an 0-1 hole.
On Saturday, Klay Thompson met with the media and shared what he needs to better in Game 2.
"I need to make more shots, I need to take more shots, we need to get more stops and I need to just be myself and that would be one of the greatest to ever shoot it," Thompson said.
Thompson has a right to feel that way, because he is truly one of the best shooters that the game have basketball has ever seen.
Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in San Francisco, California.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.