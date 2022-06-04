Klay Thompson Reveals What He Needs To Do In Game 2

Klay Thompson met with the media on Saturday afternoon, and the Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriros lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108 to fall into an 0-1 hole.

On Saturday, Klay Thompson met with the media and shared what he needs to better in Game 2.

"I need to make more shots, I need to take more shots, we need to get more stops and I need to just be myself and that would be one of the greatest to ever shoot it," Thompson said.

Thompson has a right to feel that way, because he is truly one of the best shooters that the game have basketball has ever seen.

Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in San Francisco, California.

