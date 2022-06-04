Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Very Honest Quote Before Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Klay Thompson met with the media on Saturday afternoon, and the Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriros lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108 to fall into an 0-1 hole.  

On Saturday, Klay Thompson met with the media and shared what he needs to better in Game 2. 

"I need to make more shots, I need to take more shots, we need to get more stops and I need to just be myself and that would be one of the greatest to ever shoot it," Thompson said.  

Thompson has a right to feel that way, because he is truly one of the best shooters that the game have basketball has ever seen.  

Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in San Francisco, California.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17967326_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals What He Needs To Do In Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown's Bold Quote About Golden State Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17532102_168388303_lowres
News

This Amazing Video Of An NBA All-Star Is Trending

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18422299_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Bold Tweet About Adam Silver

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17421269_168388303_lowres
News

What If Russell Westbrook Did The Unthinkable?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9288761_168388303_lowres
News

Should The NBA Shorten The Season? "I Think It Is A Joke" Says Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres
Betting

This Team Is The Favorite To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18391854_168388303_lowres
News

Is Al Horford A Hall Of Famer?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18423670_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jaylen Brown Said After Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago