Klay Thompson's Bold Quote After Game 5

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors got destroyed by a score of 134-95 on Wednesday night in Memphis by the Grizzlies.

The Game 5 win got the series back to 3-2, so if the Grizzlies win Game 6 they will force a Game 7 back in Tennessee.

Even more impressive, was the Grizzlies blew out the Warriors on the verge of elimination without their best player All-Star point guard Ja Morant. 

Klay Thompson, who had 19 points, met with the media after the game. 

"It was awful, it was embarrassing," Thompson said of the game. 

The Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019, but prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five straight times, and won three NBA titles during that span. 

As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference after making the NBA Playoffs as the eight seed last season. 

