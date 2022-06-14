Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Boston After Game 5
Klay Thompson met with the media and had a viral quote after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
After the big win on Monday night, Thompson met with the media and had a viral quote about Boston.
"I've never been so excited to go to Boston, I'll tell you that," Thompson said after Game 5.
Game 6 of the series will be at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday evening.
Thompson has the nickname "Game 6 Klay".
In his last three games of the series he is averaging 21.3 points per game on over 41% shooting from the three-point range, according to StatMuse.
In Game 5, the superstar shooting guard had 21 points on 50% shooting from the field.
