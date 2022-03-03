Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Mavs Game
Klay Thompson missed the Golden State Warriors last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness, but the five-time NBA All-Star says that he will play on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
The clip of Thompson saying that he will play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 43-19 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
However, they have struggled as of late, and are currently in the middle of a two-game losing skid.
They are also just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
Thompson missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to action in January.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.