Klay Thompson's Reveal About Warriors Dynasty Teaches Valuable Lesson
Klay Thompson’s run with the Golden State Warriors will go down as legendary.
The NBA sharpshooter played a key role on one of the most notable dynasties in the history of basketball. Warriors fans and players (current and former) would look back at those times and ultimately have nothing but great memories.
However, Thompson recently revealed that it wasn’t all sunshine in the Golden State all the time.
“For us, there have been a lot of scuffles. There have been a lot of bad words said and feelings hurt. But at the end of the day, we know we just want to win,” Thompson said on ‘Showtime With Coop.’
Thompson’s reveal teaches the rest of the NBA a valuable lesson. It’s not always going to be easy, and chemistry can never be perfected. Despite that, the ultimate goal can always be achieved over and over again.
“When you raise a banner, you can look past all the stuff you went through as brothers,” Thompson added.
“There were times there would be friction between Draymond and I or Steph and I or Coach and I. It is just part of it. And you grow from it. You’re man enough to leave that on the court and be professional about it.”
Thompson joined the Warriors as the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
Since being in the NBA, Thompson has appeared in 865 regular-season games, averaging 19 points, two assists, and four rebounds. He shot 45 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
At the end of Thompson’s run with the Warriors, he left Golden State with five All-Star nods, two All-NBA nods, one All-Defensive nod, and four NBA Championships.
Despite having miles on him and a recent injury history, which created a cause for concern, Thompson was a notable free agent on the NBA’s open market last summer. The Dallas Mavericks pursued him and acquired him with a three-year, $50 million deal. He made it to Dallas in a sign-and-trade.
Thompson’s first season in Dallas included 72 appearances. He averaged 14 points while shooting 39 percent from three.
Due to Dallas’ season full of injuries and major changes, which included a trade to swap out Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, Thompson didn’t compete for another NBA title as he had hoped. The veteran guard is confident that his experience could still go a long way for the Mavs, as he’s optimistic about Dallas being one of the top contenders for the upcoming NBA season.