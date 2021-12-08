Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Really? Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star
    Publish date:

    Really? Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

    Klay Thompson said on Instagram that he thinks that his Golden State Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins should be an All-Star this season.
    Author:

    Klay Thompson said on Instagram that he thinks that his Golden State Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins should be an All-Star this season.

    Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors commented on Instagram that he believes Andrew Wiggins should be an All-Star this season. 

    The photo of Thompson's comment on Instagram can be seen in a photo that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors Reddit.  

    "One of the best 2 way players in the game on the best team in the league, NO QUESTION HE DESERVES IT!" Thompson's comment said of Wiggins being an All-Star this season.

    Thompson has yet to play this season, but the Warriors are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns (20-4) for the best record in the entire NBA. 

    Wiggins is in his second full season with the Warriors, and is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. 

    After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, the Warriors look like they will once again be a contender. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17226045_168388303_lowres
    News

    Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16202662_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tom Thibodeau Was Caught On The Microphone Saying Some Not So Nice Words To The Refs

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    32 minutes ago