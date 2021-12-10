Klay Thompson Thinks This Player Deserves To Be An All-Star

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors commented on Instagram that he believes Andrew Wiggins should be an All-Star this season.

The photo of Thompson's comment on Instagram can be seen in a photo that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors Reddit.

"One of the best 2 way players in the game on the best team in the league, NO QUESTION HE DESERVES IT!" Thompson's comment said of Wiggins being an All-Star this season.

Thompson has yet to play this season, but the Warriors are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns (20-4) for the best record in the entire NBA.

Wiggins is in his second full season with the Warriors, and is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

After missing the playoffs for the last two seasons, the Warriors look like they will once again be a contender.

