Klay Thompson Did Something For The First Time In 3 Years

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their season in New Orleans against the Pelicans on Sunday evening, and during the game Klay Thompson exploded for 41 points.

The five-time NBA All-Star had missed each of the last two seasons due to serious injuries, and this was his first time scoring 40+ points in a game in over three years.

According to Warriors PR, the last time he had over 40 points in a game was January 21, 2019, when he had 44 points against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors have already clinched the third seed in the Western Conference for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

