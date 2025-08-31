Klay Thompson Sends Warning to NBA About Mavs at Full Strength
A combination of Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving played just a little over half a season together.
The Dallas Mavericks duo saw its time together cut short during the 2024-2025 NBA season, as Irving suffered a season-ending injury.
As Thompson and the Mavericks patiently wait for Kyrie to get healthy again and back in the mix, the multi-time NBA Champion is confident the Mavs have what it takes to make a deep run. After all, Thompson recently stated with confidence that he believes the Mavs had the chance to be the best last season, prior to Irving’s injury.
“I’m really excited when Kyrie comes back,” Thompson said on Showtime with Coop.
“If we could be whole again, because we only got to see it for one half last year, and I felt like we had a chance to be the best team in the league, but the injury bug hit us, but we are all hungry this year, and he's such a great leader. He leads by example.”
Thompson and Irving played in just 45 games together last year. For Thompson, it was his first season with the Mavericks after he wrapped up a tenure with the Golden State Warriors.
Part of the reason why he left Golden State for Dallas was to have an opportunity to play alongside Irving, whom Thompson had plenty of respect for.
“It's awesome being his teammate now, because we could talk about those things and try and add to that our last chapter in the league together and add to our legacy, because we did come in the league together. You know, same, same draft class, class, 2011, and I just have great respect for Kyrie,” Thompson explained.
“He's the toughest guy I've ever guarded, you know, put him up there with LeBron and KD and Kobe, like he is. He's got no weaknesses in this game.”
Being in the NBA for 14 years, Irving has posted averages of 24 points while shooting 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Since joining the Mavericks during the 2022-2023 NBA season, Irving has averaged 26 points, five assists, and five rebounds in 128 games. Before going down with an injury last year, Irving shot 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, producing 25 points per game.
While many were skeptical about Thompson’s mindset with the Mavericks, it’s clear he’s still sold on the organization, despite the roller coaster of a year the 2024-2025 run was. It’s not clear when Irving will be back in the mix, but his eventual return keeps Thompson positive.