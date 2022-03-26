Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a sore of 121-110 on Friday evening in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

Klay Thompson exploded for 37 points, while Jordan Poole went off for 24 points and ten assists.

After the game, Thompson spoke about his young teammate Poole, and gave him high praise.

The clip of Thompson speaking about Poole on Friday evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"Jordan has such a bright future, the world can see that," Thompson said of Poole.

The Warriors fell to 48-25 on the season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball