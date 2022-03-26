Skip to main content
Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole

Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson spoke about Jordan Poole after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

Klay Thompson spoke about Jordan Poole after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a sore of 121-110 on Friday evening in Georgia at State Farm Arena.  

Klay Thompson exploded for 37 points, while Jordan Poole went off for 24 points and ten assists.  

After the game, Thompson spoke about his young teammate Poole, and gave him high praise.  

The clip of Thompson speaking about Poole on Friday evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"Jordan has such a bright future, the world can see that," Thompson said of Poole.

The Warriors fell to 48-25 on the season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17703532_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These 3 Teams Should Trade For Former All-Star Kemba Walker

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17955795_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17967326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_15935794_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_17967348_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_17966510_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Tweet To Luka Doncic After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17630095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status In Mavs-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During The Warriors-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago