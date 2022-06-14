Skip to main content
Warriors Fans Will Love What Klay Thompson Said

Warriors Fans Will Love What Klay Thompson Said

Klay Thompson spoke about the Bay Area after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Klay Thompson spoke about the Bay Area after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals on Monday night.  

After the game, Thompson was asked about his day at the ocean before Game 5.

"It doesn't matter what time of the year it is, the Bay it can be cold, but when it's one of those days where it's in the low 60's and the sun is shining I make it a point to jump in the ocean," Thompson said. 

Thompson finished the game with 21 points, and Game 6 is on Thursday at the TD Garden in Boston. 

