Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole After Game 1

Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors crushed the Denver Nuggets by a score of 123-107 to take Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening.  

Jordan Poole exploded for 30 points in his first-career playoff game, and postgame Klay Thompson had high praise for the rising star. 

Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star and a three-time NBA Champion, so his words carry a lot of weight.  

This is Thompson's first time playing since the 2018-19 season, which is also the last time that the franchise made the postseason.

