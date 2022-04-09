Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Win Over The Lakers

Klay Thompson's Hilarious Postgame Press Conference After The Warriors Win Over The Lakers
Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco by a score of 128-112 on Thursday evening.
After the game, Klay Thompson spoke to reporters, and two clips of him postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The three-time NBA Champion finished the game with 33 points, four rebounds and four assists.
He also shot 55% from the field and 60% from the three-point range.
The Warriors improved to 51-29, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference standings.
