Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Win Over The Lakers

Klay Thompson's Hilarious Postgame Press Conference After The Warriors Win Over The Lakers

Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco by a score of 128-112 on Thursday evening.     

After the game, Klay Thompson spoke to reporters, and two clips of him postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.   

The three-time NBA Champion finished the game with 33 points, four rebounds and four assists.  

He also shot 55% from the field and 60% from the three-point range. 

The Warriors improved to 51-29, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference standings. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

