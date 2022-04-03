Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Huge Night
Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 111-107 on Saturday evening at home in California, and Klay Thompson exploded for 36 points in the win.
After the game, the five-time NBA All-Star spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Thompson shot 50% from the field, and played 39 minutes on the court.
The Warriors improved to 49-29, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference with four games remaining in their regular season.
