Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Huge Night

The Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 111-107 on Saturday evening at home in California, and Klay Thompson exploded for 36 points in the win.

After the game, the five-time NBA All-Star spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Thompson shot 50% from the field, and played 39 minutes on the court.

The Warriors improved to 49-29, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference with four games remaining in their regular season.

