Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Klay Thompson spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 126-112 in San Francisco on Monday night, and after the game the five-time NBA All-Star spoke to reporters.       

Two clips of Thompson speaking after the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

Thompson finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds and one assist.   

They have now won four games in a row, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

Currently, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played so far this season.   

Thompson returned to the team in January after missing each of the last two seasons due to injuries.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

