Klay Thomson Takes The Blame After Losing Game 4
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-121 on Sunday afternoon in Colorado, which kept the season alive for the Nuggets.
The Warriors had a 3-0 lead entering the game, so they were going for the sweep to close out the series and advance to the second-round of the playoffs.
Klay Thompson picked up two fouls early in the game, and postgame he met with the media where he took accountability for the early foul trouble.
"That's on me," Thomson said after the Warriors lost Game 4. "I started off the game with two quick fouls, I gotta be smarter than that. Especially with my experience."
Thomson does have a lot of expiernce as he is a five-time NBA All-Star, played in five different NBA Finals and has won three NBA Championships.
He finished Game 4 with 32 points on an outstanding 7/11 shooting from the three-point range.
Game 5 will be played on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco, so the Warriros will have a chance to close out the series in front of their fans on their home court.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.