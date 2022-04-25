Klay Thomson Takes The Blame After Losing Game 4

Klay Thompson spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriros lost Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-121 on Sunday afternoon in Colorado, which kept the season alive for the Nuggets.

The Warriors had a 3-0 lead entering the game, so they were going for the sweep to close out the series and advance to the second-round of the playoffs.

Klay Thompson picked up two fouls early in the game, and postgame he met with the media where he took accountability for the early foul trouble.

"That's on me," Thomson said after the Warriors lost Game 4. "I started off the game with two quick fouls, I gotta be smarter than that. Especially with my experience."

Thomson does have a lot of expiernce as he is a five-time NBA All-Star, played in five different NBA Finals and has won three NBA Championships.

He finished Game 4 with 32 points on an outstanding 7/11 shooting from the three-point range.

Game 5 will be played on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco, so the Warriros will have a chance to close out the series in front of their fans on their home court.

