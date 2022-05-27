Klay Thompson's Emotional Quote After Game 6

Klay Thompson spoke to TNT after the Golden State Warriros defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night to advance to the NBA Finals.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals with a 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Klay Thompson, who had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, is now in the NBA Finals for the sixth straight season that he has played.

After the big win, he spoke to Ernie Johnson of TNT.

"I'm just so happy to be back, I'm so thankful for this team," Thompson said.

Thompson finished his night with 32 points, which was a game-high for any player on both teams.

The Warriros will now face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the Finals for the NBA Championship.

That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Celtics after they won Game 5 in Florida on Wednesday evening.

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Friday night where the Celtics can close it out, or the Heat can force a Game 7 back in Florida.

