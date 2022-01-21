Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson available.
Thompson will then rest on the second end of the back-to-back on Friday against the Houston Rockets.
The status of Thompson for Thursday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-12 record in 44 games, and are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.
Thomson had not played in over two seasons, before making his return to the lineup earlier this month.
Prior to missing those two seasons, he had made five straight trips to the All-Star game.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.