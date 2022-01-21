Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson available.

Thompson will then rest on the second end of the back-to-back on Friday against the Houston Rockets.

The status of Thompson for Thursday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-12 record in 44 games, and are 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

Thomson had not played in over two seasons, before making his return to the lineup earlier this month.

Prior to missing those two seasons, he had made five straight trips to the All-Star game.

