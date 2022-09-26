Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and on Sunday, they held media day.

Klay Thompson missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries but returned this past year and averaged 20.4 points on 38.5% shooting from the three-point range.

On Monday, the Warriors had media day, and Thompson had a great quote about his long-time teammate Draymond Green.

"Draymond is our vocal leader, and he's like an extension of our coaching staff," Thompson said of Green. "Such a great teacher, and Draymond is great at giving out tough love, and whatever happens between the lines of the hardwood, we don't take personally, and we all know it comes from a great place, because we want to win so badly, and if you can't be yelled at by Draymond, you probably can't play for the Warriors."

Thompson was drafted in 2011, and Green was drafted the following season.

Therefore, Green has played his entire career with Thompson.

Green doesn't put up the numbers that superstars do, but he is arguably one of the most important players to a team in the history of the NBA.

There is no question that the Warriors do not have this dynasty without him.

He is a four-time NBA All-Star and also won the 2017 Defensive Players of The Year Award.

The Warriors will play their first preseason game on Sept. 30th in Japan against the Washington Wizards.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18th against the Los Angeles Lakers.