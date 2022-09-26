Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Draymond Green

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Draymond Green

On Monday, Klay Thompson met with the media and had a great quote about his teammate Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors have won four titles in the last eight seasons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and on Sunday, they held media day.  

Klay Thompson missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries but returned this past year and averaged 20.4 points on 38.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

On Monday, the Warriors had media day, and Thompson had a great quote about his long-time teammate Draymond Green.   

"Draymond is our vocal leader, and he's like an extension of our coaching staff," Thompson said of Green. "Such a great teacher, and Draymond is great at giving out tough love, and whatever happens between the lines of the hardwood, we don't take personally, and we all know it comes from a great place, because we want to win so badly, and if you can't be yelled at by Draymond, you probably can't play for the Warriors."

Thompson was drafted in 2011, and Green was drafted the following season.

Therefore, Green has played his entire career with Thompson.

Green doesn't put up the numbers that superstars do, but he is arguably one of the most important players to a team in the history of the NBA.

There is no question that the Warriors do not have this dynasty without him.

He is a four-time NBA All-Star and also won the 2017 Defensive Players of The Year Award.

The Warriors will play their first preseason game on Sept. 30th in Japan against the Washington Wizards.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18th against the Los Angeles Lakers.  

USATSI_17886731_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17945909_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18169405_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Zion Williamson

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9220664_168388303_lowres
News

The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18148389_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Ben Simmons Reveals His Status For Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17440466_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Was Asked If He's Surprised He's Still With The Nets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Jimmy Butler's Viral Quote At Media Day

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18692691_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team

By Ben Stinar