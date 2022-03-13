Skip to main content
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Bucks

Klay Thomson and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco on Saturday night by a score of 122-109.      

Klay Thompson went off for 38 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game, and afterwards he spoke to the media. 

Two clips of what Thompson said after his game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors improved to 46-22 in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.  

They are currently on a three-game winning streak, but in their last ten games they have gone just 4-6.  

Thompson returned to the lineup in January after missing the last two seasons due to injuries.  

