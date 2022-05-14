Skip to main content

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Game 6

Klay Thomson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round of the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 110-96 on Friday night to win their second-round series 4-2 in Game 6.  

Klay Thompson finished the win with (team-high) 30 points and eight rebounds, and postgame he met with the media. 

The Warriors will now go to the Western Conference Finals to face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks.

That series is currently tied up at 2-2, and they have a Game 7 on Sunday in Arizona. 

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

Prior to that drought, the Warriors had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three titles in that span. 

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons with injuries, and then returned in the middle of this season. 

It's no coincidence that the return of Thompson is correlated with them back making another deep run in the playoffs. 

