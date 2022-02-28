Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The 76ers-Knicks Game
The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers played the first game of Sunday's NBA schedule, and the 76ers picked up a road win 125-109.
They are now 2-0 in the first two games that James Harden and Joel Embiid have played together.
Harden was acquired earlier this month in the trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, and he made his debut for the 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
The game on Sunday was a competitive one that saw both team's take leads throughout the game, but the 76ers ran away with it at the end.
The Knicks fell to 25-36 with the loss, and they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the 76ers improved to 37-23, which has them as the third seed in the east.
Some of what people on Twitter are saying about the game can be seen in the tweets embedded below.
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.