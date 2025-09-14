Knicks' Additions Have Fans Talking About the Bench Differently
Despite coming off a deep playoff run, the New York Knicks made some notable changes. The coaching staff switched from Tom Thibodeau leading the way to Mike Brown taking over.
While the core guys remain in place, the Knicks changed up the look of the bench. With a handful of signings earlier this week, New York looks much stronger on paper from a depth standpoint.
Fans of the team are seemingly stoked to see the 2025-2026 Knicks in action, based on the new additions for the second unit.
“The Knicks went from having the worst scoring bench in the league to adding 40 points in the offseason,” a Knicks fan wrote on Reddit, highlighting the additions of Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele.
Knicks Fans Stoked for the Upcoming Season
u/ KingJoe7-123: This is a championship year. Knicks, Nuggets, Thunder, Rockets, and Cavs are the top 5 teams in the league this year. As long as this team is healthy, I can see a championship coming to NY.
u/ sbarnes1285: Let's speak that chip into existence.
u/ ryankidd77: Finals or nothin this year
u/ BlueEyedRelic: I was too young for 94 but, in my adult life, this is the first time I can say this has to be our year. Feels good and may the odds be in our favor. Late October can’t be here soon enough.
The Knicks were consistently one of the strongest teams in the NBA last season. During the 2024 offseason, New York’s front office made some of the biggest blockbuster deals the league has seen in quite some time.
They took a slight step back in the Eastern Conference standings, dropping to the third seed from the second. Still, the Knicks finished with a 51-31 record, which secured them a battle against the Detroit Pistons in the first round.
The Knicks secured two series victories with wins over the Pistons and the Boston Celtics. They came up short against an Indiana Pacers team that lost in the NBA Finals.
u/ stunfisk-uzumaki: Just wait until Yabu is starting hart is coming off the bench
u/ deuce_and_a_quarter: I am waiting for NYC to melt down in complete pandemonium. FINALS!!!!
u/ The_Royale_We: Yabu is the wildcard and looks to be an early FA steal. I see him fitting in perfectly, both in terms of playing style and vibes, which is just as important and really needed to start the year. He gets more PT and a chance to dump on Philly a few times a year. We can now go small ball and have him OG, and Mikal wreaking havoc on both sides of the ball. I am so stoked to see what he can do here
u/ Substanstial-Expert19: let’s put it all together now
u/ blkhwk27: i think one thing that should be particularly fun to watch next season is transition plays with yabu and og on the floor together. two great finishers with so much size/strength pushing toward you has to be a nightmare to defend
u/ johnla: We want the chip!!!!
The Knicks landed Jordan Clarkson in free agency after he cut ties with the Utah Jazz. The former Sixth Man of the Year preferred to go to the Knicks over anybody, and he landed his wish. Last season, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three with the Jazz.
Geuerschon Yabusele was a shocking addition for New York. All eyes were on the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs for the French veteran’s services. Yabusele went with the dark horse candidate after posting averages of 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 38 percent from three with the Sixers this past season.
Malcolm Brogdon, the Knicks’ most recent signing, is the only one with a question mark at this point. He joined a trio of non-guaranteed signings this week in Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews. Some smoke around a potential trade has been brewing, leaving the possibility of Brogdon sticking around with one of them open. For the time being, the former Sixth Man of the Year is competing for a roster spot.