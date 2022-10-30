Knicks And Cavs Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Mitchell, LeVert, Wade, Evan Mobley, Allen on Sunday."

The teams have also finalized their injury reports for the night.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks will be without Quentin Grimes, Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaiah Mobley and Dylan Windler.

Garland was an All-Star last season, but he got injured in the first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

He has not played since leaving that game early.

However, the Cavs are 4-1 on the season, and since losing against the Raptors, they are on a four-game winning streak.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was acquired over the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, and he is off to a phenomenal start with Cleveland.

So far, the former Louisville star is averaging 31.0 points and 6.4 assists per contest.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests.

They lost their first game of the season in overtime against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies but have won three out of their last four games since.

Both the Knicks and the Cavs missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.