Skip to main content
Knicks And Cavs Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

Knicks And Cavs Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Sunday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).       

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Mitchell, LeVert, Wade, Evan Mobley, Allen on Sunday."  

The teams have also finalized their injury reports for the night. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Knicks will be without Quentin Grimes, Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels. 

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaiah Mobley and Dylan Windler.  

Garland was an All-Star last season, but he got injured in the first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors in Canada. 

He has not played since leaving that game early. 

However, the Cavs are 4-1 on the season, and since losing against the Raptors, they are on a four-game winning streak. 

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was acquired over the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, and he is off to a phenomenal start with Cleveland. 

So far, the former Louisville star is averaging 31.0 points and 6.4 assists per contest. 

As for the Knicks, they come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests.

They lost their first game of the season in overtime against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies but have won three out of their last four games since. 

Both the Knicks and the Cavs missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Cavs Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Finalized Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson’s Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17543584_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Finalized Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18277219_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19123826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar