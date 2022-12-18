Knicks And Pacers Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineups.

On Sunday, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Turner on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday."

The Knicks come into the night as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Knicks are a very impressive 9-6 in the 15 games that they have played away from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After making the NBA Playoffs in 2021 (as the fourth seed), they had a down year in 2021-22 when they finished as the 11th seed and missed the postseason.

In their last game, the Knicks blew out the Chicago Bulls 114-91 on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Pacers, they come into the matchup tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 30 games, they have gone 15-15.

After starting out the season playing very well, they have gone cold.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers are 3-7, and they are coming off a 118-112 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Friday night.

At home, they are 9-6 in 15 games hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana.