The New York Knicks Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick

The Knicks Waived A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived Luka Samanic. The forward was a first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in 2019 NBA Draft.
He was signed by the Knicks in October on a two-way contract, but never appeared in a game for them.
However, he did play one regular season game for their G League team (the Westchester Knicks), and scored an outstanding 26, points, nine rebonds and four assists.
He also played in the NBA G League Showcase Cup for the Westchester Knicks, and averaged 28.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in seven games.
The Knicks are currently 29-40 in 69 games played on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
