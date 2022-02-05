Knicks Starting Lineup For Saturday

The New York Knicks are in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Both teams come into the game struggling as the Knicks are 3-7 in their last ten games, while the Lakers are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The Knicks are 24-28 on the year, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After an impressive regular season last year that saw them go 41-31, and get the fourth seed in the east, they have struggled to meet expectations this season.

As for the Lakers, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference at 25-28.

