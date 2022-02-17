Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nets
The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday night.
The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-106 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
During the game they had a 28-point lead that they let slip away, and in the fourth quarter they were outscored by the Nets 38-19.
After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.
The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-34 on the season, and they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have lost three games in a row, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
Last year they were the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.
