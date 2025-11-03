Knicks' Coaching Search Might've Revealed a Future Pelicans Decision
The New Orleans Pelicans have to be close to making a tough decision.
As the team couldn’t come up with a single win through the first two weeks of action, change seems inevitable. A front office shakeup already took place over the summer. Now, it might be the coaching staff’s turn.
Willie Green’s seat might be the hottest in the NBA. The NBA world was sounding off about it on Sunday night, following a disappointing (but expected) loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The state of the Pelicans already has the NBA Insider Marc Stein issuing a reminder about the New York Knicks’ previous coaching search, and suggesting why it might be relevant today.
When the Knicks were hiring Mike Brown to take over for Tom Thibodeau, they reportedly inquired about the availability of James Borrego, the top assistant in New Orleans. The Pelicans denied the Knicks from having a formal interview with the 47-year-old assistant.
via Marc Stein: “The simple explanation at the time: Borrego was already New Orleans' No. 1 assistant and teams routinely refuse permission in such situations when the new job being offered is perceived as a lateral move.
The explanation whispered behind the scenes: New Orleans wanted to retain Borrego in the event that the Pelicans' new front office, led by Joe Dumars, needed to make an in-season coaching change.”
If that was the Pelicans’ thinking then, it just might suggest that Borrego is in line for a potential interim head coaching position in the not-so-distant future.
Green’s time in New Orleans has been shaky, but he’s certainly not at one-hundred percent fault for the Pelicans’ shortcomings. The team has dealt with key injuries and questionable personnel decisions over time. In four seasons, Green’s Pelicans have made the playoffs just twice. In 10 postseason games, the Pelicans have gone 2-8 under Green’s management.
Overall, the Pelicans have a 148-180 record over the past four seasons. While the revamped front office will surely earn its fair share of heat over the questionable roster moves made since the switch, a coaching change to get a new voice in the locker room to hold the team over just might be in the cards.
If Borrego gets a chance to be a temporary placeholder, he offers plenty of NBA coaching experience, dating back to 2003. Borrego started as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. In 2010, he joined the Hornets before making his way to the Orlando Magic in 2012.
During the 2014-2015 season, Borrego took over as the head coach. He posted a 10-20 record. After his interim opportunity, Borrego joined the San Antonio Spurs for a second stint. In 2018, he was hired to be the head coach of the Hornets. In four seasons with the Hornets, Borrego posted a 138-163 record. He was fired from the Hornets in 2022, leading him to take on another assistant position under Willie Green.
The Pelicans will be back on the court on Tuesday night to fire up a back-to-back set, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. They’ll face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
