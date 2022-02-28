Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The 76ers-Knicks Game

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers played the first game of Sunday's NBA schedule, and the 76ers picked up a road win 125-109.

They are now 2-0 in the first two games that James Harden and Joel Embiid have played together.

Harden was acquired earlier this month in the trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, and he made his debut for the 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The game on Sunday was a competitive one that saw both team's take leads throughout the game, but the 76ers ran away with it at the end.

The Knicks fell to 25-36 with the loss, and they are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the 76ers improved to 37-23, which has them as the third seed in the east.

Some of what people on Twitter are saying about the game can be seen in the tweets embedded below.

