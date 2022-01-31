Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted

Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet on Sunday that New York Knicks fans will love, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Robinson's tweet said: "MSG really the best place to play at. I’m looking at videos of it. we really blessed to have it as our home court"

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in 50 games so far this season.

Last year they were one of the best home teams in the entire NBA with a 25-11 record in 36 games at Madison Square Garden.

This year they are 12-14 in the 26 games that they have played on their home floor.

Robinson is in his fourth season in the NBA, and is averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

