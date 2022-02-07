Skip to main content
Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Latest Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and are now just 2-8 in their last ten games.

The New York Knicks had a terrible loss on Saturday night in California against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

At one point during the game, they had a 21-point lead, but then collapsed and lost in overtime 122-115. 

The Knicks are now 24-29 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

After the game on Saturday, Julius Randle spoke to the media and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

The Knicks were 41-31 last season, which gave them the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the postseason.   

Although they lost in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks, the success of the season built high expectations for 2022 that have not come anywhere near being met so far. 

