Knicks Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Pistons



The New York Knicks have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
On Friday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden, and for the game, they have finalized their injury report and announced their starting lineup. 

They will be without Mitchell Robinson, Trevor Keels and Feron Hunt. 

 

Meanwhile, SNY's Ian Begley reports that Quentin Grimes will play in the game.   

Begley: "Quentin Grimes is playing tonight vs DET. ‘He’s feeling good,’ Tom Thibodeau says. Grimes is still situational, Thibodeau says."

The starting lineup for the Knicks has been relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Updated lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Friday."

The Knicks come into the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games of the season, and they will be looking to rebound from Wednesday night's 112-85 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

From the start, the Knicks did not come to play that night, trailing 38-22 at the end of the first quarter.

They are currently 3-2 on the season in the five games that they have played at home and beat the Pistons 130-106 on Oct. 21 (at home).

As for the Pistons, they enter the night as one of the worst teams in the league.

They are 3-9 in their first 12 games and 0-6 in the six games they've played on the road away from Michigan.

For the game, they will be without one of their top players, as 2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham has been ruled out due to a shin injury. 



