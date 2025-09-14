Knicks Help Keep Top NBA Free Agent on the Radar
Coming off a run with the Indiana Pacers, Thomas Bryant is still searching for his next NBA home.
The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in Bryant, but they prioritized different positions, leaving the 28-year-old big man still on the open market.
For what it’s worth, Bryant worked out with the Knicks and impressed the organization. Maybe the Knicks’ interest could help spark his market back up late in the free agency game.
via SNY: The Knicks have also had other veteran free agents in for workouts lately. Thomas Bryant, who played well against New York in the Eastern Conference Finals with Indiana, has been in New York for open gym workouts and really impressed the Knicks, per SNY league sources. Bryant is the best big man free agent left on the board. The Knicks don’t have a rotation role for him at the moment. But they are certainly fans of the 28-year-old.
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Bryant appeared in 10 games for the Miami Heat, seeing the court for 11.5 minutes per matchup. In December, the Heat traded Bryant to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in 2031.
Bryant played a key bench role for the Pacers throughout the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Seeing the court for 15.1 minutes per game, Bryant produced 6.9 points, while making 52 percent of his shots from the field. Along with his scoring, Bryant came down with 3.9 rebounds per game.
When the Pacers made the playoffs, Bryant played in 20 games, coming off the bench for each matchup. He averaged 8.4 minutes on the floor, putting up 2.6 points per game, and coming down with 1.4 rebounds per matchup.
After spending several weeks unsigned on the free agency market, Bryant was rumored to be in advanced discussions with a team overseas. While playing in Greece could still be an option, Bryant seems to be holding out hope for another run in the NBA.
Despite being a late second-rounder in 2017, Bryant has plenty of experience, after becoming a rotational player for the Washington Wizards by his second season. Bryant’s past stops include the Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and the Pacers. Bryant was around for Denver’s championship run, and played a part in Indiana’s Eastern Conference Finals victory.
His recent experience could be helpful for a contender.