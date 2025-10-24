Knicks’ Injury Concerns and More Around the Atlantic Division
The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics are getting ready to clash on Friday night. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden, serving as a second-round rematch of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Boston has its fair share of injury concerns, especially to key players on the roster. Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but he managed to play in the season-opener for Boston.
As for Jayson Tatum, his Achilles injury will have him sidelined for a large chunk of time this year—if not the entire NBA season. The Knicks are healthier in a sense, but they have their fair share of concerns heading into Friday’s action.
A Loaded Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunuobdy — Left Ankle Sprain
- Josh Hart — Back Spasms
- Mitchell Robinson — Injury Management (Ankle)
- Karl-Anthony-Towns — Right Quad Strain
The Knicks were torn on KAT’s injury status leading up to their opener on Wednesday. He went from questionable to doubtful to playing. He played for 31 minutes in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is questionable again against the Celtics.
Mitchell Robinson isn’t going to make his debut on Friday night, but Josh Hart could. Meanwhile, Anunoby is on pace to play again after having a 37-minute run against the Cavs.
There might be some missing pieces on both sides in Friday’s action in New York, but the game isn’t expected to lack star power
Jaylen Brown’s Take on the League’s Biggest Issue
The NBA has embraced gambling sportsbooks over the years, but the league is facing a lot of criticism after Thursday’s events, which included two active members of the league getting arrested on gambling-related accusations.
Beyond the off-court incidents, the growing world of gambling has shown its dark side over time.
In a discussion with The Athletic, Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke on the NBA’s “gambling climate” as a whole. The NBPA VP doesn’t feel like players have been properly prepped.
Jaylen Brown, via The Athletic: “I don’t think, from my conversations with the union, that the NBA has been like, ‘How can we protect players more with the environment?’” Brown said. “There’s been little to no conversation around that. It’s all about, a lot of times, ‘How can we increase business and increase revenue?’ And I’m not sure if we’re having enough conversations (about), ‘What is the aftermath of the consequences some of that stuff has?’”
Brooklyn Nets Rookie Speaks on Improving After Injury Scare
The Russian-born point guard Egor Demin made his debut against the Charlotte Hornets after dealing with a setback throughout the preseason.
In a 22-minute shift, the former BYU guard shot 4-6 from the field, with all of his attempts coming from deep. He scored 14 points off the bench. Along with his scoring, Demin came down with five rebounds, produced two assists, and snatched one steal.
“I’m getting in better condition,” Demin told the NY Post. “I get stronger, and I feel better playing against athletes like this, feeling more confident. than defense And obviously, there’s a lot of room to work on things like playing against pressure, not losing the ball, being under control, trying to organize the team better and try to be a leader. But we’re in the right path.”
Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes’ Early Fit Questions
The Raptors made sort of a win-now move at the trade deadline last season, picking up Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. At the time, Ingram was dealing with a setback, which had his debut in Toronto pushed back the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
There was a small sample size of the Ingram-Barnes connection on display. Does it look like it will work in the eyes of a Raptors insider?
via Michael Grange, SportsNet: “Can Ingram and Barnes co-exist? Absolutely. Barnes was a force, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, adding six rebounds and driving the Raptors' transition game with nine assists, while Ingram — playing in his first NBA game since Dec. 7, 2024 — showed plenty of the shot creation he was acquired to provide (16 points on 7-of-16 shooting) but also rebounding with determination, moved the ball frictionlessly and chipped in with a pair of steals.”
Sixers Rookie’s Asking Price is Through the Roof
Asking price for his trading card, that is. Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe had the best debut out of the entire 2025 NBA Draft class. He set a franchise record while having the second-best scoring outing in NBA history for a rookie making his debut.
A VJ Edgecombe trading card is going for five figures on eBay.
In 42 minutes of action, Edgecombe shot 50 percent from the field for the Sixers. He racked up 34 points, while coming down with seven rebounds, dishing out three assists, and picking up one steal per game.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.