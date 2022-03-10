Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks Win Over The Mavericks
The New York Knicks beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening in Texas.
The New York Knicks are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, and have now won three-games in a row (all on the road).
Their latest win came over the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Wednesday night when they beat the Mavs by a score of 107-77.
The huge win comes on the heels of their last two wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.
They are now 28-38 on the season in the 66 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, they are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed in the conference, which is the final play-in tournament spot.
Here are some tweets embedded below about Wednesday's game.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.