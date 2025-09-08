Knicks Land Credit for Supporting Carmelo Anthony More Than Nuggets
Carmelo Anthony received a lot of support this weekend as he entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
While Anthony played for many different organizations during his run in the NBA, he’s mostly recognized for his stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.
When Anthony called it a career, Denver was the location he spent the most time at. New York was a close second, but as an X user pointed out, you wouldn’t be able to tell based on each team’s social media posting as Anthony entered the Hall of Fame.
via @SteveTsak: The Nuggets IG feed for a man who played there for 7 1/2 years vs The Knicks IG feed for a man who played there for 6 1/2 years
Quite lopsided. However, the Nuggets still showed support.
The Knicks' love doesn’t come as a surprise, considering where Anthony is from. Born in New York City, the Knicks offered a homecoming to Melo when he was in the league.
Anthony played for the Knicks for seven seasons. He appeared in 412 games, averaging 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He made 44 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Throughout his run with the Knicks, Anthony was a part of three playoff runs. The Kicks only made it out of the first round once. During the 2012-2013 season, Anthony played in 12 playoff games for the Knicks. He averaged nearly 30 points that year.
When Carmelo Anthony was just 19, he wrapped up a run at Syracuse and declared for the 2003 NBA Draft. The Nuggets selected him with the third-overall pick.
That fired up an eight-year run for the NBA legend. With the Nuggets, Anthony posted averages of 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in over 560 games. Anthony had seven playoff runs with the Nuggets.
While the legendary forward left the NBA without a championship on his resume, Anthony had notable impacts for most of the teams he played with. He was the face of the Nuggets during his time.
Due to the Nuggets’ lack of social media celebrations for Anthony, many NBA fans were led to believe that the organization isn’t as supportive as the Knicks, who landed Anthony during his eighth season in the NBA.
No matter what the Nuggets think of Carmelo Anthony today, the Hall of Famer’s Denver run remains one of the most impressive runs of this era of hoops.