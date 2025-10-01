Knicks Player Confident They Won't Land Back in NBA Free Agency
The New York Knicks have a notable battle going in their backcout this preseason. The veteran Malcolm Brogdon is fighting for a spot on the roster after spending a large chunk of the offseason as a free agent.
When Brogdon signed with the Knicks, it was clear he didn’t have a guaranteed spot on the roster. While that’s the reality, Brogdon isn’t operating as if if that’s the case.
"I come here with the expectation I'm going to make the team,” Brogdon told reporters recently, via The Athletic. “I feel what I bring to the table and have to offer, I can help this team. The decision is out of my control but I feel like I have what it takes to help this team."
The Knicks have room to add two standard contracts to their payroll. There is an expectation that Brogdon could be one of two, but he still has to earn that during the preseason.
The 32-year-old has plenty of experience in the NBA, having been around since 2016. He entered the league out of Virginia as a second-round pick, landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Brogdon played three seasons for the Bucks and earned the Rookie of the Year award after a 75-game run out of the gate. Following the Bucks’ 2018-2019 season, Brogdon signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. He ended up being involved in a sign-and-trade, landing in Indiana.
The veteran guard spent the next three seasons with the Pacers. During the 2022 offseason, the Pacers moved Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a handful of players, along with a 2023 first-round pick.
Spending just one season with the Celtics, Brogdon came off the bench for 67 games. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. That year, Brogdon won his second major nod, picking up the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
Since then, Brogdon has held stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards. His latest run with the Wizards included 24 appearances and 23.5 minutes of action per game. Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
The Knicks certainly have a need for a player in Brogdon’s position, and he carries the ideal experience with him. Having 463 games with averages of 15.3 points and 39 percent shooting from three is precisely what the Knicks could use. It’s just a matter of if Brogdon will beat out the in-house competition or not. If the Knicks decide to move on, Brogdon will go back to the open market, where he’ll be one of the most notable free agents in the NBA.