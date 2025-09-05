Knicks Player Playfully Disses Karl-Anthony Towns at US Open
As Karl Anthony-Towns was spotted at the US Open, one of his New York Knicks teammates wanted to poke fun at the fact that he wasn’t in Philadelphia checking out the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Dallas Cowboys.
via @JoshHart: Bro not going to the Eagles game? FAKE FAN!
Josh Hart, a known fan of the Eagles’ NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, saw a great opportunity to call out one of the most famous Eagles fans and took it.
While Towns was caught at the Open, rather than Lincoln Financial Field, the superstar center still showed love to his favorite NFL team after Hart called him out.
via @KarlTowns: Go birds
Born in New Jersey, Towns had three NFL teams to choose from between the New York Giants, New York Jets, and the Eagles. He went with Philadelphia and stuck with them through thick and thin, although Towns has been well-traveled since his Jersey days.
For college, KAT attended the University of Kentucky. He was there for just one year, appearing in 39 games as a freshman during the 2014-2015 NCAA season.
When Towns became the NBA’s No. 1 pick in 2015, he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. The star big man spent nearly 10 years playing for the Timberwolves, but never adopted the Vikings as his new favorite team. Back in 2018, the Eagles defeated the Vikings en route to Super Bowl LII. KAT got to watch the Eagles win the franchise’s first Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Minnesota.
Last year, Towns was moved to the New York Knicks in an offseason blockbuster. He went from facing the Philadelphia 76ers twice a year to seeing them at least four times.
During his first season with the Knicks, Towns managed to play in over 70 games for the first time since the 2021-2022 NBA season. It was the sixth time in his 10-year career that he managed to do so.
Seeing the court for 35 minutes per game, Towns posted averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He made 53 percent of his shots from the field and averaged 42 percent from beyond the arc. Towns accounted for 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game during the Knicks’ 18-game playoff run, which concluded in heartbreak during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Towns will make a couple of trips to Philadelphia again during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Despite being a rival of his favorite football team’s neighbor, Towns is still representing the Eagles as a member of the Knicks.