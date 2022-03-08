Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

The New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night by a score of 116-93, which ended their seven-game losing streak.

They improved to 28-36 on the season with the win, and they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and the clip of him speaking can be watched here.

"The tone of the game was set like the first five minutes with the starters," Thibodeau said after the Knicks beat the Clippers in California. "I thought the defense was real good, and then offensively, the willingness to make the extra pass got good rhythm shots for everyone."

The Knicks are 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.

